‘From Midst of Pain’: Watch Palestinian activist’s heart-warming video from Gaza school

Gaza Strip: A Palestinian activist Thursday November 23, 2023 shared a heart-warming video capturing the efforts of fellow activists entertaining displaced children sheltering in schools in southern Gaza.
"من وسط الألم نصنع بابتسامة اطفالنا الأمل", the video posted on Instagram has been captioned in Arabic that translates to “From the midst of pain, we make hope with the smile of our children".
The video once again highlights the resilience of the Palestinians in the midst of war, especially the children, which has been hailed by everyone around the world.
The resilience of the Palestinian children in the last week was also the focus of discussion at the First Ladies Summit held in Istanbul, Turkey.
In a deeply touching address at the summit, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser - the mother of Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, hailed the “resilience and steadfastness” of Palestinian children in the face of their indiscriminate and inhuman targeting by the Zionists forces.
“Your resilience and integrity expose the failure of those who are supposed to lead”, she said.
“You will always remain a source of pride for us”, she said addressing the First Ladies of the Islamic World.
Meanwhile, the 4-day ceasefire in Gaza will come into effect at 07:00 am (local time) Friday November 24, 2023, Qatar Foreign Minister announced a little while ago Thursday.
Majed Al-Ansari says the first group of 13 Israeli hostages will be freed tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Confirming the development, Hamas said three Palestinian prisoners will be freed for each Israeli hostage.
“In four days, 50 hostages will be released,” Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said, also confirming information from Israel that three jailed Palestinians will be freed in exchange for every Israeli hostage.
Meanwhile, Israeli bombardment of Gaza Thursday continues unabated even after the truce deal.
On Thursday November 23, 2023, Israeli fighter jets bombed multiple residential areas in Khan Yunis and Rafah in Southern Gaza that was declared a “safe zone” by the occupation army.
The Israeli Occupation Army Thursday also arrested the Director of al Shifa Hospital along with some of the hospitals senior doctors.
As many as 14,532 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.
