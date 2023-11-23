‘The Palestine Laboratory’ wins Australia’s biggest Journalism Award

Redfern (New South Wales): Antony Loewenstein's ‘The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation around the World’ has won the 2023 Walkley Book Award.
The award announced every year by the Walkley Foundation is part of Australia’s most prestigious and biggest journalism accolades, the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism.
Antony Loewenstein won the book category at The Walkley Awards 2023 announced Thursday November 23, 2023.
The foundation had received 43 entries for this year’s Walkley Book Award. The jury then longlisted nine books, including Antony Loewenstein's ‘The Palestine Laboratory’ on October 12, 2023.
The foundation announced the three shortlisted finalists on November 2. They are: 1. Antony Loewenstein, The Palestine Laboratory, 2. Christine Kenneally, Ghosts of the Orphanage, Hachette Australia and 3. Nick McKenzie, Crossing the Line, Hachette Australia.
Antony Loewenstein, who lived in Occupied Jerusalem from 2016-20, is an independent journalist, bestselling author, filmmaker and co-founder of Declassified Australia. He has extensively written for The Guardian, The New York Times and other publications, wrote a number of books, and produced dozens of documentary films.
‘The Palestinian Laboratory’ documents how more than 50 years of occupation of the West Bank and Gaza has given the Israeli state – as described by the publisher Scribe Publications, “invaluable experience in controlling an ‘enemy’ population, the Palestinians."
“It’s here that they have perfected the architecture of control, using the occupied Palestinian territories as a testing ground for weaponry and surveillance technology that they then export around the world”, Scribe Publications write introducing the book.
“The Palestine Laboratory shows for the first time how Israel has become a leader in developing spying technology and defence hardware that fuels some of the world’s most brutal conflicts — from the Pegasus software that hacked Jeff Bezos’s and Jamal Khashoggi’s phones, and the weapons sold to the Myanmar army that has murdered thousands of Rohingyas, to the drones being used by the European Union to monitor refugees in the Mediterranean who are left to drown”, the Scribe further wrote in the book’s introduction.
‘The Palestinian Laboratory’ won the 2023 Walkley Book Award amidst the brutal military offensive of Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza Strip and West Bank that started on October 07 and is still ongoing.
'The Palestine Laboratory' is also among the six shortlisted titles for the 2023 Moore Prize for Human Rights Writing. The winner of this year’s Moore Prize will be announced on January 10, 2024.
"The Palestine Laboratory is a must-read on a hidden and shocking aspect of the Israeli colonisation of the Palestinians”, said Ilan Pappe, author of ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine’ and ‘Ten Myths about Israel’.
“This book shows clearly that this kind of export is now Israel’s most significant contribution to the global violation of human rights”, he added.
'The Palestine Laboratory' is available for sale on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.