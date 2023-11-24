JEE Advanced 2024 on May 26, Check Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2024 Date: IIT Madras Thursday Nov 23, 2023 released JEE Advanced 2024 exam date and scheudle along with the entire time table for online process of registration and application.
IIT Madras is the examination conducting body for this year’s JEE Advanced – a qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs. It released the important dates on JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in.
According to the time table released by IIT Madras, JEE Advanced this year will be held in online mode on Sunday May 26, 2024 in two shifts.
While JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held on May 26 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Paper 2 will be held on the same day from 14:30 to 17:30.
Registration process for JEE Advanced normally begins after JEE Main result is declared. The IIT Madras however said it will begin online registration for JEE Advanced 2024 from April 21 to 30, 2024.
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 06, 2024 whereas choosing of scribe date for PwD candidates has been fixed as May 25, 2024.
JEE Advanced 2024 admit card will be released on May 17. It will be available for download till May 26 – the date of the exam to be held in Online Mode.
“Copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website on May 31 and JEE Advanced Answer Key (Provisional) will be published on June 02, 2024”, IIT Madras said.
“The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2024 result will be declared on June 09, 2024”, it said.
Along with JEE Advanced 2024 schedule, IIT Bombay has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2024.
“Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on June 12, 2024 for which online registration will start on June 09, 2024”, it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2024 is June 10, 2024 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
“AAT 2024 result will be declared on June 15, 2024", IIT Madras said.
IIT Madras also said that tentative start date of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process is June 10, 2024.
Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit and mock test.
JEE Advanced 2023 was held in India and abroad on Sunday June 04, 2023. JEE Advanced 2023 result was declared on June 18, 2023.
VC Reddy, Ramesh Surya Theja and Rishi Kalra respectively secured All India Rank 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 in JEE Advanced 2023.
The female JEE Advanced topper in 2023 was Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree with 298 marks, her overall rank is AIR 56.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.