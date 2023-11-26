Stampede at Kochi varsity music concert; 4 students dead

Kochi: At least four students have been killed and 64 others were injured in a stampede during a music concert at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Saturday November 25, 2023.
"The news is extremely unfortunate. As many as 46 people were brought to the Kalamassery Medical College with injuries. Four were brought dead, of them two were boys and two were girls”, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.
“The condition of four is critical”, she added.
Local officials meanwhile said that the stampede occurred before popular singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform for a musical festival in the open air auditorium of the university, according to news agency PTI.
ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said the auditorium having a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people was partially filled. But when the rains lashed suddenly, the students rushed through the stairs, leading to the tragedy.
Besides CUSAT, students from other colleges too were in attendance.
A few students slipped on the steps of the auditorium, others stepped on them causing the tragedy.
“The steps created some problems and some students fell down”, CUSAT Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran told media.
