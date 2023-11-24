With Sam Altman back as CEO, OpenAI board that sacked him replaced

San Francisco: In another twist in OpenAI power war, the board, which sacked Sam Altman as CEO saying it did not trust him, has been replaced by new members after the former’s return as boss.
Sam Altman was removed as OpenAI CEO by the company’s board on Friday November 17, 2023. The board said it no longer had faith in him.
Reports then came that Sam Altman will join Microsoft. This was announced Monday Nov 20 by none other than Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
A day later, it was revealed that Sam Altman will return as OpenAI CEO.
Now, reports coming from the company that launched ChatGPT in January this year, said that the board that fired Altman from his role as CEO has been almost entirely replaced following a rebellion by employees, cementing his position at the helm of the firm.
The sole survivor in the new OpenAI boardroom is Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of question-and-answer site Quora.
He will be joined by ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and by former US Treasury Secretary and president of Harvard University, Larry Summers, according to news agency AFP.
In Larry Summers, Altman will find a seasoned economist and well-known figure in Washington, who has spoken of both the dangers and opportunities of ChatGPT for the "cognitive classes."
Neither Altman nor OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman -- who quit as company president following Altman's sacking -- will return to the board, which could soon have as many as six additional members, the Wall Street Journal reported.
