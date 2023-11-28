'Bismillah': Ganjar Pranowo formally launches Indonesia 2024 Poll campaign

Jakarta: Ganjar Pranowo Monday November 27, 2023 formally launched his campaign for the February 2024 Presidential Election Campaign.
“Let's start the process in a well and good way so that this election really produces the best leaders. Bismillah”, Ganjar Pranowo wrote on social media platform X originally launched as Twitter.
At the formal launch of his election campaign in Sabang and Merauke, in the eastern-most and western-most regions of Indonesia, Ganjar and his Vice President running mate Mahfud MD stressed what they called “the importance of creating a superior Indonesia by accelerating equitable economic development that would benefit all Indonesians.”
"We will win this election. Mahfud and I are ready to tackle head-on all the challenges the country faces, so that we can improve the lives of all Indonesians," said Ganjar, the former Governor of Central Java, said.
Ganjar Pranowo is pitted against Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan in the Indonesian Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on February 14, 2023. The winner will replace incumbent President Joko Widodo of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle party.
According to a survey published earlier this week, Prabowo, whose Vice President running mate is Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, leads with about 36% approval.
Prabowo is closely followed by Ganjar Pranowo at 31% while Anies Baswedan is a distant third at 20%.
“Flagship Programs”
During his decade as governor, Ganjar succeeded in lifting one million people out of poverty. He mandated free basic education, building of public infrastructure, increasing anti-poverty programs and empowering farmers. Ganjar and Mahfud are aiming to boost opportunities for all Indonesians once elected, his campaign said.
On the first day of the campaign, they launched three flagship programs concurrently. In Merauke, Ganjar acknowledged the importance of universal access to primary health care and pledged to build one medical facility and provide one doctor/health worker in every village.
On the other side of the country, in Sabang, a part of Aceh province that is identified as a Muslim region, Gunjar’s Vice President running mate, Mahfud, said he would ensure the prosperity of mosques and their workers and provide salaries to Koran teachers.
Mahfud's background as an Islamic scholar strengthens his aim to increase Muslim community prosperity in Indonesia.
Ganjar has also made anti-corruption a key campaign pledge with the support of Mahfud, who is well-known for tackling corruption in Indonesia and is currently the country's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.
"The time has come for Indonesia to remove corruption at all levels. It is the biggest obstacle facing our country and is stopping us from achieving our true potential," said Mahfud.
The pair are candidates of the ruling party, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), led by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri. President Jokowi, who initially pushed for Ganjar, is cautious of giving him his full support, observers say, because of the concerns that Megawati will influence Ganjar in government and, in particular, unwind his legacy.
Ganjar however is unperturbed. With his strong track record and forward-looking manifesto, he is keen on taking their message across the country. Ganjar and Mahfud will spend most of the next 90 days on the campaign trail.
In a country spread across 17,000 islands, this will be a logistical challenge. But it also features in their plans for Indonesia's future.
Ganjar wants the country to lead the world in building a strong green economy that better utilizes Indonesia's maritime potential.
"Our world is facing a climate crisis that threatens us all. We must use Indonesia's natural resources for the good of our people and to ensure that the environment remains sustainable," said Ganjar.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.