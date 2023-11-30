UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2024 on April 21; NDA, NA (II) 2024 on Sep 1

UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam time table and schedule of the National Defence Academy (NDA-1) and Naval Academy Examination (NA-1), and National Defence Academy (NDA-2) and Naval Academy Examination (NA-2) to be held in the year 2024.
The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) will be held on April 21, 2024. The last date for online application is January 09, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in an official notification.
"The Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 21st April, 2024 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course, and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)", the UPSC notification released today said.
"The notification for the exam will be issued on Dec 12, 2023. Online application can be filled upto January 9, 2024", the UPSC said.
NDA, NA (2) 2024 Exam Date
The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) will be held on September 01, 2024. The last date for online application is June 04, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in an official notification.
"The notification for the exam will be issued on May 15, 2024. Online application can be filled upto June 04, 2024", the UPSC said.
"The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions", the UPSC said.
Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given in the Appendix-II. Detailed instructions are available on the above mentioned website.
"The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination", the UPSc said.
"The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates", it said.
"No Admit Card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid & active e-mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them", the UPSC said.
