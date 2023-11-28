JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Open Till Nov 30

JEE Main January 2024: Online registration for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 that started on November 01 is set to close on November 30, 2023, according to the JEE Main Schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates should note.
Accordingly, the engineering aspirants who wish to appear in the JEE Main this year should complete their registration and submit online application before the last date.
Candidates who have submitted their application but have not paid the JEE Main fees should do so before Nov 30.
“The last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee is 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)”, the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "JEE (Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here)" in the latest section of the home page.
3. Click on "New Candidate Registration"
4. Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.
5. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.
To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Main should be done through official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates should also note that like the previous year, JEE Main 2024 will also be conducted in 02 Sessions.
As per the JEE Main 2024 Notification, the NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 1 from January 24 to February 01, 2024. JEE Main Session 1 Result will be declared on February 12, 2024.
According to the NTA, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will be held from April 01 to 15. Online registration for JEE Main Session 2 will start on 02 February 2024 and continue till 02 March 2024.
JEE Main Session 2 Result will be declared on April 25, 2024.
Downloading of JEE Main Admit Card for the both the sessions will be available three days before the actual date of the Examination, the NTA said.
A candidate can appear in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 both or either one of the two. JEE Main score will be calculated based on a candidate’s score in the two sessions.
The NTA has for this year’s Joint Entrance Exam held for admission in engineering has trimmed the syllabus. The new and revised JEE Main syllabus is available on the JEE Main website.
Candidates should also note that like previous years, JEE Main 2024 will also be held in Online Mode. Candidates can refer JEE Main Information Brochure for detailed entrance exam guidelines, syllabus and JEE Main 2024 centre list etc.
