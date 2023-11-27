Hajj 2024 Application Form Submission Starts in Pakistan

Hajj 2024 Application Pakistan: The Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has started the Hajj 2024 application process from today i.e. Monday November 27, 2023 with receiving Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2024 (Haj 1445 AH).
Pilgrims from Pakistan performing Hajj in 2024 should note that application forms will be accepted through the Hajj Application Windows opened in the designated banks for the purpose.
Last date of application is December 12, 2023, pilgrims should note.
The Ministry has enlisted 15 banks including Bank Al Habib, Allied Bank Limited, MCB Bank and others where aspiring pilgrims can submit their Hajj applications.
Female pilgrims from Pakistan who wish to perform Hajj and don't have a Mahram or companion can also apply for Hajj 2024, the ministry said.
This is the first time female pilgrims from Pakistan will be allowed to perform Hajj without Mahram or male companion.
Saudi Arabia had allowed in 2017 women Haj pilgrims of 45 years and above age from India and other countries to perform Hajj without Mahram.
As many as 179,000 Pakistanis will be able to perform Hajj in 2024 or Hajj 1445 H - half of them will perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah through private tour operators whereas 89,605 pilgrims will perform the Hajj through government scheme.
A special quota of 25,000 has been reserved under the sponsorship scheme.
The ‘Sponsorship Scheme Hajj’ was introduced by the government of Pakistan this year, allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for Hajj or sponsor someone in Pakistan for the journey by paying in US dollars.
The sponsorship scheme charges will be $3,800 for those departing from the northern region of the country and $3,765 for those departing from the southern parts, the ministry said.
Applicants under the sponsorship scheme would not have to participate in the balloting process or Hajj draw also called as Hajj lottery for the pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has a lottery system conducted in case the application is more than its allotted quota of 89,605. The applications under the sponsorship scheme will be directly confirmed bypassing the Hajj draw.
It means Hajj draw will be held in Pakistan only for 64,605 pilgrims.
Under the Hajj Policy 2024, the Pakistan’s Religious Ministry has promised a reduced cost. Last year, Haj travel expenses from Pakistan exceeded Rs 1.17 million, while this year, it would be around Rs 1.07 million, a reduction of around Rs 100,000 without compromising on services or quality, the ministry said.
The government of Pakistan has also introduced a short package for 20 to 25 days, which will cost around Rs 80,000 more than the normal Haj package of 38 to 42 days.
Haj Committee of India meanwhile is yet to start the Hajj Application Process for Hajj 2024. The Religious Ministry of Bangladesh started Hajj Application from Nov 15, 2023.
On the other hand, the Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has almost completed the Haj application process 2024 with the announcement of Haj draw result on Nov 22, 2023.
In a related development, Saudia, the National flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched two dedicated and separate Hajj and Umrah websites for pilgrims residing in North America, especially the United States of America (USA) and Canada.
