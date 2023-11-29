2023 State Polls: Telangana Vote to Elect New Assembly Thursday

Hyderabad: Polling to elect the 119-member new Assembly in Telangana is set to begn at 07:00 AM Thursday November 30, 2023 amid high security, and huge enthusiasm among the voters, especially the first-timers.
As many as 2,290 candidates - including 221 women and one transgender, are contesting from over 100 national, regional and recognised parties besides some 900 Independent candidates.
Telangana has a total of 3,17,17,389 registered voters. Of these, 1,58,71,493 are men, 1,58,43,339 are women and 2,557 transgender voters, according to Election Commission of India data.
The gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 743. There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,493 PwD (persons with disabilities), as per the ECI data.
The straight fight in Telangana is between the ruling BRS and Congress, though BJP, Asauddin Owaisi's AIMIM and other parties too are in fray.
The Election Commission said polling will take place at 35,655 polling stations in Telangana from 7 AM till 5 PM Thursday. The polling will come to an end by 4 PM at 13 left wing extremism affected constituencies.
Among the important candidates who are in the fray include, BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS Working President Taraka Ramarao, BJP Lok Sabha members B Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapurao and Arvind Kumar, Congress Lok Sabha Members Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ex-Cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and over 100 sitting MLAs who are seeking re-election for the 3rd Assembly of the Telangana State.
In 2018 elections, BRS came to power in Telangana winning 88 of the total of 119 seats against 19 won by the Congress. AIMIM won 07 seats whereas the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) finished winning just 01 seat.
The elections in five states started with voting in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh first phase on Nov 7. Polling for second phase of state election in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh was held on Nov 17. Polling in Rajasthan was held on November 25, 2023.
Telangana is the last state to go to the polls where voting will take place tomorrow i.e. Thursday Nov 30.
Counting of votes and declaration of results will be on December 03, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.