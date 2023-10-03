New Delhi: A strong wave of tremors is felt in Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas of North India after reports of two earthquakes in Nepal a little while ago Tuesday October 03, 2023.
This is amidst a wild debate on the possibility of a "strong earthquake in Pakistan" after the prediction by a Dutch scientist.
The people in Delhi-NCR and the neighboring areas felt the tremors after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on Richter scale was reported from Nepal at around 02:25 pm. About 25 minutes later another earthquake measuring 4.6 on Richter scale hit Nepal again.
People in Delhi NCR felt the tremors at around 02:50 pm today afternoon that lasted for nearly a minute.
No immediate reports of casualties or damages from any of these places. But people in Delhi-NCR were seen rushing out of their homes and offices after the tremors.
Amid earthquake warning in Pakistan, quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in India pic.twitter.com/dGW5iHOpUS
Photos shared on social media showed, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also coming out of his office in Nirman Bhawan after the tremors rocked Delhi-NCR.
Earthquake hit at a depth of 5km in Nepal and tremors were felt in India even as the sub-continent is grappling the earthquake prediction in Pakistan by Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets.
“Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical”, Hoogerbeets wrote in a post on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter, predicting that Pakistan’s Bluchistan area could be hit by an earthquake in the next 48 hours.
