AMU students fight for dominance on university campus, 3 injured in firing

Aligarh: Three persons have sustained injuries by gunshots after two rival group of student clashed for “dominance” on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.
The clashes erupted on Monday between the students of different hostels of the university.
Police claimed those injured in the firing were the students of the university. However, AMU Publicity in-charge Prof Asim Siddiqui said they were outsiders.
“The incident took place Monday night. The injured who are identified as Sadiq, Firoz Alam, and Abdullah, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College”, the officials said.
“The clash had taken place Monday night between two student groups at V M Hall”, news agency PTI quoted AMU PRO Siddiqui as saying.
“A short while later, a group of armed youths barged into Sir Syed Hall (North) where a gunfight ensued and three youths were shot and wounded”, he said.
Acting Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Sanjay Jaiswal said the clashes were linked with an old rivalry between the two student groups.
“Police will be filing an FIR in the gunfight soon”, he said.
Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus Tuesday morning when the university opened after a long end.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.