logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

AMU students fight for dominance on university campus, 3 injured in firing

Three persons have sustained injuries by gunshots after two rival group of student clashed for “dominance” on Aligarh Muslim University campus. Read More

Tuesday October 3, 2023 8:10 PM, ummid.com News Network

AMU students fight for dominance on university campus, 3 injured in firing

Aligarh: Three persons have sustained injuries by gunshots after two rival group of student clashed for “dominance” on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.

The clashes erupted on Monday between the students of different hostels of the university.

Injured persons' identity unclear

Police claimed those injured in the firing were the students of the university. However, AMU Publicity in-charge Prof Asim Siddiqui said they were outsiders.

“The incident took place Monday night. The injured who are identified as Sadiq, Firoz Alam, and Abdullah, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College”, the officials said.

“The clash had taken place Monday night between two student groups at V M Hall”, news agency PTI quoted AMU PRO Siddiqui as saying.

“A short while later, a group of armed youths barged into Sir Syed Hall (North) where a gunfight ensued and three youths were shot and wounded”, he said.

Police to file FIR

Acting Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Sanjay Jaiswal said the clashes were linked with an old rivalry between the two student groups.

“Police will be filing an FIR in the gunfight soon”, he said.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus Tuesday morning when the university opened after a long end.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News
 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Ashraf Ghani's men gone, Taliban asks India to allow its Diplomats in Afghan Embassy

Ashraf Ghani's men gone, Taliban asks India to allow its Diplomats in Afghan Embassy
Logo