Watch: MMA fighter Amber Leibrock reveals why she reverted to Islam

California: Amber Leibrock, an American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter competing in the Featherweight division of the Professional Fighters League, has revealed why she reverted to Islam and became a Muslim.
A renowned MMA fighter, Amber Leibrock embraced Islam in July this year. What makes this more special is Amber's decision to accept as her faith Islam in front of media.
She also took time off for quite a few media interviews and shared the reasons behind her decision that she said “transformed her entire life”.
Recently, Amber also shared her story on the popular social media platform Instagram, describing the past few months as a period of both challenges and victories.
In the heartfelt Instagram post, she described how painful, stressful and challenging the past few months were for her.
“I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from people I loved so much and had my life turned upside down”, she wrote.
“Then in a blink of an eye it all started to make sense. Everything lead me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my Deen”, she added.
Deen is faith and religion Islam.
The 35-year-old, who competes in the Featherweight division in the Professional Fighters League reverted to Islam at the Muslim Community Center (MCC) - East Bay in Pleasanton, California, USA on July 21, 2023.
Talking to media after embracing Islam, the ESPN Athlete said, apart from the challenges and difficulties in her career and personal life she was going through, it was her mentor and trainer Mujeed Hameed who first introduced her to Islam.
“MJ has always been a mentor of mine, he introduced me to the faith and helped me convert.”
Hameed has stated that Islam has had a substantial impact on Amber’s fighting career, enhancing her patience and tolerance while helping her cope with nerves and trust in divine guidance.
Amber’s decision to accept Islam as her faith followed a challenging period in her life, which included a defeat against Larissa Pacheco. However, the defeat was not the only reason behind her life-changing decision. Her conversion was a response to a series of personal issues she was grappling with.
“This year so far has been life-changing. The last two months have been even more life-changing. After the Larissa fight, some personal things happened, and I was in a really dark, lost place. There’s been ups and downs, but at the end of the day, I know I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be”, she said.
Since embracing Islam, Amber offers five times daily prayers and recite Quran. She also makes it sure to offer Friday Special Prayers at MCC East Bay Pleasanton.
