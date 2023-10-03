Yelling at children can be as damaging as physical abuse: Research

London: Shouting at children or denigrating and verbally threatening them can be as damaging to their development as physical or sexual abuse, a new study has revealed.
The study details of which are published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect conducted by experts from Wingate University in North Carolina and University College London, reviewed a whopping 166 previous studies on child abuse.
What they found was eye-opening. Childhood verbal abuse, which includes yelling and hurtful words, deserves its own category of maltreatment.
The finding is important because verbal abuse can have lifelong negative consequences.
As against other forms of emotional abuse, like silent treatment or witnessing domestic violence, verbal abuse is considered more "overt".
This means it's easier to spot, but it's also essential to address, the researchers said.
The study was commissioned by Words Matter, a British charity committed to ending verbal abuse against children.
Professor Shanta Dube, the study's lead author, emphasized the urgency of recognizing verbal abuse as a serious issue.
"Verbal abuse can lead to mental distress, such as depression and anger, as well as externalizing symptoms, like engaging in criminal behavior or substance abuse", Dube said.
"It can even impact physical health, increasing the risk of obesity and other health issues", the research leader author added.
Jessica Bondy, the founder of Words Matter, reminded us that all adults can get overwhelmed and say things unintentionally. However, it's crucial to work together to recognize these actions and put an end to childhood verbal abuse so that children can thrive.
The study also suggested shift in the prevalence of childhood abuse. While physical and sexual abuse have declined, emotional abuse, including verbal abuse, appears to be on the rise. This highlights the need for consistent definitions and interventions to address this pressing issue effectively.
