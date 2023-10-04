In a first, Kevin McCarthy ousted as US House Speaker via vote

Washington: Kevin McCarthy, has been removed as Speaker of the House of Representatives after some fellow Republicans joined in an effort launched by Democrats to remove him with a 216-210 vote, US media reported Tuesday October 03, 2023.
This is the first time in the 234-year history of the United States, the House passed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace Kevin McCarthy.
The vote billed as right-wing revolt comes a year before the Presidential Election scheduled in November 2024.
The 58-year-old former entrepreneur, who silently left his chamber after the historic vote, had sparked anger among conservatives when he passed a bipartisan stopgap funding measure at the weekend backed by the White House to avert a government shutdown, according to news agency AFP.
Florida conservative Matt Gaetz, who led a coalition of hard-right conservatives and forced the removal vote, gambled that he could oust McCarthy with just a few Republicans, helped by Democrats loath to bail out a speaker who only recently opened a highly politicized impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will now temporarily lead the House of Representatives after the speaker's position was vacated. But, there is no clear alternative who would have the support needed to win the gavel.
McHenry, who is a top ally of Kevin McCarthy, was appointed Speaker Pro Tempore. The Speaker Pro Tempore, which is the official title, can only recess the House, adjourn the chamber and recognize speaker nominations, CNN reported.
McHenry’s key duty is to hold the election of a new speaker. If an impasse over choosing someone for that position ensues, the House could grant McHenry time-limited authority to preside over debate and votes on ordinary bills. That, however, would take a majority vote, according to Bloomberg.
The election for the new speaker will be conducted by a roll call vote on the floor of the House. With two vacancies in the 435-member chamber, a candidate must get 217 votes to win if all members showed up and voted, and none abstained by voting "present".
