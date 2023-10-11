Intel Arc A580 Gaming GPU Unpacked - Explore Price, Features

San Francisco: Tech giant Intel from today i.e. Wednesday October 11, 2023 makes available in the market its much anticipated Arc A580 desktop graphics cards.
Arc A580 was launched last year along with Arc A770, Arc A750, and Arc A380. However, while other graphics were fleshed out in the market soon after their launch, Arc A580 was not available for sale.
The reasons for why Arc A580 GPUs missed the market even after the launch remains unclear.
After a long-wait Intel finally introduced the Arc A580 discrete graphics card, marking a global launch available as of today.
The A580 GPU for 1080p gaming boasts 24 Xe cores, ray tracing units, and a clock speed of 1700MHz - as against 2000MHz clock speed of other GPUs available in the market.
Moreover, Arc A580 gaming GPU is equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit wide memory bus, ensuing an impressive 512GB/s of memory bandwidth.
The newly launched Intel graphics card has a total board power of 185W. In terms of specifications, the A580 closely resembles the A750.
The much awaited A580 GPU is sold globally at the price of $179 and is available through Intel GPU partners ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle.
The graphics card is accessible in all regions where the other Intel Arc cards are currently sold.
The A580 is a cut down version of the same GPU found in the A750 and A770 models. Hence, users can anticipate gaming performance on the A580 to be fairly comparable to that model.
Intel’s objective for the A580 is to provide a 1080p high settings experience, while also supporting a high refresh rate experience through the use of XeSS, the company’s AI-driven image upscaling and reconstruction technology.
The A580 is now available from ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle, with prices kicking off at $179. This graphics card is accessible in all regions where the other Intel Arc cards are currently sold.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.