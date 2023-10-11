Telangana PSC Group II Exam 2023 Postponed Due to State Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Group 2 Examination as it clashed with the ensuing State Assembly Elections.
The TSPSC Group 2 Exam was supposed to be held on November 2 and 3, 2023 as per the original schedule.
It will now be held on January 6 and 7, 2024, Telangana Public Service Commission said in an official statement.
As per the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India Monday, Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will be held on November 03, 2023 in single phase.
Counting of votes will take place on December 05, 2023 when the result will also be announced. The state however is already in election mode.
While releasing the new date and schedule of the TSPSC Group 2 Exam, the Commission said it has taken the decision to ensure smooth conduct of the examination alongside the electoral process.
"The Commission, after careful examination of the matter, decided to reschedule the Group-II examination (Notification No: 28/2022), initially planned for November 2nd and 3rd, 2023, to the new dates of January 6th and 7th, 2024”, the official release said.
“This change is necessary due to the examination date (3rd November) coinciding with the election notification date and the increased administrative workload associated with election-related activities," it added.
The TSPSC Group 2 exam was postponed for the second time. Originally slated for August this year, the exams was rescheduled due to candidate protests overlapping with other competitive exams.
The important recruitment exam will be held to fill 783 vacant positions across various departments within Group II Services. Candidates will undergo a written examination consisting of four papers.
