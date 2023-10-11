UGC invites feedback on mandatory Internships for UG students

New Delhi: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has invited feedback, suggestions and comments on the guidelines it has released regarding compulsory Internship for students enrolled in various Undergraduate courses.
In a notification dated October 10, 2023, the UGC said it has published new guidelines for internships, based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Under these guidelines, internships have been made compulsory for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) at the under-graduation level to enhance students' employability and making them ready before hand.
"Internships include working with government or private organizations, higher education institutions, universities, research and development labs, research organizations, non-government organizations, enterprises and centers involved in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, business organizations, local industries, artists, craftspeople, and similar entities, providing opportunities for students to actively engage in on-site experiential learning," the UGC guidelines says.
“As part of the NEP 2020 implementation, it was decided to have a robust mechanism for internships and research internships for undergraduate students in HEIs to enhance employability and develop research aptitude of the students."
“With this objective, the guidelines for internships and research internships for undergraduate students in view of the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programme (CCFUP) have been developed”, the UGC said.
“UGC invites comments, suggestions and feedback from all the stakeholders on the aforesaid guidelines”, the apex body that controls the universities in India said.
The 15-page guidelines in PDF can be downloaded from the UGV official website: ugc.gov.in.
In a related development, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has already made compulsory internship for engineering students.
