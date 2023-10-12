WH rushes to clarify after Biden peddled 'Hamas beheaded babies' fake news

Washington: White House officials Wednesday October 11, 2023 found them in an awkward situation and rushed to clarify after U.S. President Joe Biden wrongly claimed “he saw pictures of the babies beheaded” by the Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas.
In an urgent clarification issued soon later White House said the President has not seen any pictures of the children decapitated by Hamas militants.
The White House said Biden’s remarks were based on media reports and on claims from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The newspaper cited a White House spokesperson who clarified that Biden and other US officials have not seen or independently confirmed that Hamas beheaded Israeli children.
Reports that Hamas's Qassam Brigades “beheaded 40 babies” after they stormed into Palestinian territories occupied by the Zionist regime in Israel on Saturday October 07, 2023.
The reports however turned out to be fake after Israeli Military refused to confirm their veracity.
Talking to Anadolu news agency the Israeli army’s spokesperson’s unit said that the Israeli army has no information confirming allegations that "Hamas beheaded babies.”
"We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that,” the spokesperson said.
"We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that,” the spokesperson said.
Despite the clarification by the Israeli army’s spokesperson U.S. President going off the script said he had seen the pictures of the “beheaded babies”.
“It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children”, Biden said in his remarks addressing Jewish leaders at the White House Wednesday.
“It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children”, Biden said in his remarks addressing Jewish leaders at the White House Wednesday.
Hamas’s Qassam Brigades meanwhile released a video of it releasing a women and two children taken hostage.
The Israeli media has termed the video “PR exercise” and said Hamas is trying to improve its image after “bloody” attacks Saturday October 07, 2023.
Earlier, a number of Israeli settlers had shared on live TV how they were treated by Hamas fighters.
One woman talking to the Israeli television said the Hamas fighters who barged in her home assured her that she or her two children would not be harmed.
“One of them even took permission from me before eating a banana he found in the kitchen”, she said adding that they left her house after two hours.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.