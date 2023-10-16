Janata Dal (S) not Deve Gowda family's property: Party Chief

Bengaluru: In an open defiant against Gowdas, Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka State President C.M. Ibrahim Monday October 14, 2023 said the party is not "Deve Gowda family's property" and said the party members are opposed to father-son duo's decision to join BJP-led NDA.
“I can’t be sacked. The JD(S) is not a family’s property,” Ibrahim said.
C.M. Ibrahim was addressing a “Chitana-Manthana programme” called to discuss the future steps of the party after Deve Gowda and his son DK Kumaraswamy announced to join NDA and form alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
C.M. Ibrahim said he is the president of the party, and neither he nor other office bearers were consulted before the decision.
“The JD(S) party has a secular ideology. BJP’s ideology is different. The NDA should be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections”, he said.
“I request Deve Gowda not to give the wrong message. You went on to become the Prime Minister because of secular ideology,” he added.
Virtually indicating that the party is up for a split, C.M. Ibrahim announced support for the Congress Party.
“The original JD(S) party belongs to us. You can’t snatch the post of party president from me. We will support the Congress”, he said.
Ibrahim accused also Kumaraswamy of having secret understanding with the BJP in the 2023 state elections.
“How did Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy win from the Channapatna seat? After he became MLA, he was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he charged.
Responding to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that “he protected the Muslims but the community never supported him”, Ibrahim said he won the election because of Muslim votes.
“If Muslims had not voted for him, he was supposed to sit at home as he would have been defeated”, he said.
He however in a seemingly conciliatory tone asked the Gowdas to re-think.
“I won’t target Kumaraswamy personally. There is still time. We are not going with the BJP. We will form a core committee. I will contact all JD(S) MLAs. I will discuss the matter with all the representatives. The opinion of all party workers is important”, he said.
Ibrahim also said that he has no personal enmity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
“The ideologies are different and he is opposed to this background”, he said.
“You have been betrayed by your own people. We are in our house. What will happen in future will be shown on the silver screen. I am not scared and I will also not issue threats,” Ibrahim said indirectly referring to the shifting of Vokkaliga community votes to Congress.
Deve Gowda's family hails from the Vokkaliga community.
“During my tenure as the party president in 1995, I ensured the win of 16 JD(S) MPs and Deve Gowda went on to become the PM”, he reminded the Gowdas.
“Today a big message has to go to the nation. Dr B.R. Ambedkar wrote the Constitution for India. The same message was given by Basaveshwara (Basava) 800 years ago. Now, photos are taken with Amit Shah and an announcement on the alliance is made,” Ibrahim said.
