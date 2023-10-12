Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Today: How to Buy on Discounted Price

Mumbai: Leading smartphone manufacturer based in China Oppo is set to launch its much awaited foldable phone “Oppo Find N3 Flip” today i.e. Thursday October 12, 2023.
Oppo Find N3 Flip has already been launched in China and is available for sale in the local markets.
Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched for buyers in India today at an event at 07:00 PM.
Find N3 Flip is the second foldable phone introduced in the smartphone market by Chinese phone maker Oppo. Oppo had entered foldable smartphone market launching Find N2.
Find N3 Flip is the improved version of its predecessor Find N2 and comes with many improvements – design as well as feature wise.
“Find N3 Flip boasts a flagship-grade processor designed for performance without compromise and backed by technologies that deliver all-day battery life with industry-leading power efficiency and charging speeds that raise the bar in the segment”, the phone maker said in the invite circulated for today’s launch event that will be live-streamed on Oppo's official website and social media platforms, starting 7 pm Thursday.
Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, a Telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel primary camera and more.
The phone comes with 6.8-inch FHD+ main display, having a crisp 1080x2520 pixel resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
On the flip side, there's a handy 3.26-inch external display with a resolution of 382x720 pixels. It's designed for quick glances and interactions, and it's tough enough to resist scratches, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
If the information leaked ahead of the phone launch is to be believed, Oppo Find N3 Flip will be priced in India at Rs 94,999.
The phone however will be available at a discounted price of Rs 89,622 for a limited period.
Oppo Find N3 Flip will be available for sale via Oppo online stores and also through Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce websites.
Meanwhile, phone lovers and enthusiast are also keenly waiting for the launch of Oppo Find N3. The images and videos of the phone were officially revealed Tuesday. As per these renderings Oppo Find N3 looks a lot similar to OnePlus Open.
