KCET 2023: UGCET, UGNEET Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Pharmacy, Round 2 Allotment Result 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Monday September 04, 2023 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Second Round Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2023 and NEET UG 2023 scores.
Candidates participating in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Round 2 Counselling should note that the KEA till last year used to publish the seat allotment of UGCET and UGNEET separately. It has however decided to conduct UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 joint counselling.
Accordingly, it published Karnataka UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 First Round result on August 16, 2023.
The KEA later started Karnataka UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 by publishing Seat Matrix for 2nd Round on August 30, 2023 and started Option Entry and Choice Registration for Second Round of counselling on the same day.
Last date of round 2 option entry was September 02, 2023. It was however extended till 08:00 am on September 04, 2023.
Based on the option entry till the extended last date and time, KEA will publish today i.e. Monday September 04, 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "04-09 UGCET-2023 Round 2 allotment Results" OR "04-09 UGNEET-2023 Round 2 allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting joint counselling for the following courses:
• Medical (MBBS)
• Dental (BDS)
• Engineering (BE and BTech)
• Architecture (B Arch)
• Veterinary
• Farm Science (BSc Agriculture, Forestry Sericulture etc.)
• Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D)
Candidates should note that admission and seat allotments will be done based solely on the options submitted by the candidates subject to the condition that the seats are vacant and a candidate's KCET 2023, NEET 2023 and NATA 2023 Rank and Score are enough to fulfil the eligibility.
