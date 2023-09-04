Watch: Qadiyani 'Muslim' vendor beaten by Hindu women at Ujjain Book Fest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Qadiyani Muslim book seller has been repeatedly slapped and brutally beaten by Hindu women and some men at Ujjain Festival in Madhya Pradesh.
The Qadiyani Muslim book seller, identified as Waqar Saleem, is working with a publication located in Gurdaspur. He said he traveled from Gwalior to Ujjain for the book fair.
In a video of the incident shared on social media sites, some Hindu women are seen standing in front of his book stall. Behind him are also seen some Hindu men. Waqar Saleem is seen holding a writing pad and pen.
Suddenly, the Hindu women started slapping and beating the Muslim book vendor. They continued beating him even as he sat down covering his head with both his hands.
As Waqar Saleem sat down to save himself from the angry women, a man hit on his back with his legs.
In another video, the Hindu women, reportedly from right wing Durga Wahini group, said they got angry because the "Muslim book seller was collecting the contact numbers of Hindu women with wrong intentions".
Later on talking to Media, Waqar Saleem said he is "Ahmadiyya Muslim" - a term Qadiyanis use for them, and came from Qadiyan in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to sell books at Ujjain Book Fair.
The Qadiani Muslim book seller said he was collecting the contact details of all his visitors for home deliveries and there was no bad intention involved.
"I asked the woman to jot down her contact details in the register when she asked to deliver the Hindi translation of Holy Quran at home which was not available", he said talking to reporters.
Muslims do not consider Qadiyanis as Muslims even though they identify them to be one of their sects.
Surprisingly, Ujjain Police filed an FIR against the Qadiani Muslim victim registering a case against him under various sections of IPC including section 354 that deals with “whoever assaults or makes the use of criminal force on any woman with the intention to outrage her modesty".
