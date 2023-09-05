Saudi Arabia establishes Global Water Organization

Jeddah: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, Monday announced establishment of "Global Water Organization" to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organizations in securing global water sustainably.
The organization, with its headquarters in Riyadh, plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experiences.
Moreover, it will promote establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.
By initiating the establishment of the organization, the Kingdom emphasizes its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges. The initiative is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s dedication to environmental sustainability, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Over the years, Saudi Arabia has showcased notable achievements in water production, transportation, and distribution, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions. These achievements have been internationally recognized.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia plays a key role in ensuring that global water issues remain a top priority on the international agenda. This further becomes evident by the Kingdom’s developmental funding, with over $6 billion allocations to various water and sanitation projects across four continents, the SPA reported.
The organisation aims to collaborate with countries facing water-related challenges and those prioritizing such projects on their national agendas.
This collaboration will also involve countries with significant expertise and contributions to water solutions. Such cooperation becomes even more vital with projections of the global water demand doubling by 2050, in light of the anticipated growth of the world population to 9.8 billion, the SPA said.
Saudi Arabia, with all of the organization’s member countries, seeks to contribute to achieving the water security-related sustainable development goals, creating an integrated and long-lasting impact by bringing the international community together to ensure global water sustainability for humanity.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.