Over 100 firms write to Chinese regulator seeking nod for Deepfake AI Tech

Beijing: As many as 110 Chinese firms, including Huawei and Alibaba, have submitted applications to China's cyberspace regulator seeking approval of Deepfake tech models that can be used to modify audio and visual data.
Deepfakes use deep learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace, alter, modify or mimic someone's face in video or voice in audio.
Beijing sees Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key industry to rival the United States and aims to become a global leader by 2030.
The firms, according to a list published on Friday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), are seeking approvals to comply with rules formulated in December that govern the use of Deepfake Technology in the country.
This approval process is separate from the CAC's Regulation of Chinese tech firms looking to push out Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) products, which have been in high demand ever since the success of US firm OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to Reuters.
Five Chinese tech firms, including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group, on Thursday launched AI chatbots to the public after receiving government approval.
Unlike chatbots, which generate entirely new text, images and audio based on prompts from the user, Deepfakes use AI technology to generate visual and audio data that is virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation.
China issued AI regulations on August 15 requiring companies to carry out a security review and obtain approvals before their product can be publicly launched. Beijing also requires companies providing such generative AI services to comply with government requests for technology and data.
On the other hand, the United States does not currently have regulations in place.
