Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2023 Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 3 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday September 11, 2023 on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round III of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2023-24.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier published DSP 23 Merit List 2023 of the candidates seeking admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses on Ausgut 12, 2023. It then on August 23, 2023 published DSP23 Round 1 Allotment result and the last date to confirm admission by August 26, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell started Direct Second Year Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling 2023 by publishing vacant seats details on August 27, 2023, and asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences for DSP 2023 2nd Round from August 28 to 30, 2023. The CET Cell published DSP CAP Round 2 result on September 01, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell started Direct Second Year Pharmacy Round 3 Counselling 2023 by publishing vacant seats details on September 07, 2023, and asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences for DSP 2023 3rd Round from September 08 to 10, 2023.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today i.e. Monday September 11, 2023 DSP CAP Round 3 result on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2023 CAP Round 3 (final round) result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 3 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Display of DSP23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 17, 2023
• Display of Allotment of DSP 23 CAP Round I: August 23, 2023.
• Display Allotment of CAP Round II: September 01, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III : September 07, 2023
• Option and preference form submission for Round 3: September 08 to 10, 2023
• Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III : September 11, 2023
• Reporting and admission confirmation after Round 2 result: September 12 to 14, 2023 upto 03:00 pm
• Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2023-24: September 21, 2023
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
