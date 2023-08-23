Maha Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2023 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Allotment 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday August 23, 2023 on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses for the year 2023-24.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on August 17, 2023 released DSP 23 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. distribution of vacant seats in different colleges available for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D) courses. The CET Cell had published on August 12, 2023 DSP 2023 Provisional Merit List of registered candidates.
After releasing the DSP Merit List and Seat Matrix, candidates were asked to submit there options and college preference from August 18 to 21, 2023. The CET Cell will publish today DSP CAP Round 1 result based on options submitted by the candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" under Important Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP 2023 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 13 to August 09, 2023
• Display of DSP 2023 Provisional Merit List: August 12, 2023
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 13 to 14, 2023
• Display of DSP23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 17, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 17, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 23 CAP Round I: August 23, 2023.
• Reporting and admission confirmation after Round 1 result: August 24 to 26, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 27, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: September 01, 2023.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
