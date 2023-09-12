CBSE 2024: Online application from Private Candidates start

CBSE 2024 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started receiving from Tuesday September 12, 2023 Online Forms from the private students who wish to appear in Class 10th and 12th board exams in February / March 2024.
While the online registration for the private candidates has started today, the last date of registration has been fixed as October 11, 2023.
1. Go to the CBSE official website using the link given here: cbse.gov.in
2. Click on
the box marked as "Main Website"
3. Click on the link given under Latest @ CBSE section for private candidate application.
4. On the next page that opens, select Improvement, Failures or Additional Subject as per your choice.
CBSE Private students should note that there are two separate links to apply for Class 10 and Class 12.
Candidates should note that the last date of application is Oct 11, 2023. However, the private candidates who could not submit their registration form before the due date can do so before October 19, 2023 by paying a late fee of Rs.2,000/- in addition to the prescribed exam fees.
The CBSE 2024 Exam Fee for Private Candidates is different for India, Nepal and other countries. A candidate hailing from India is required to pay Rs.1,500/- for 05 subjects, Rs.300/- per subject for each extra subject, Rs.300/- per subject for Compartment/Improvement, and Rs.150/- per for subject for Practical Exams.
Candidates appearing in the 2024 CBSE Board Exams in Nepal are required to pay Rs.5,000/- for 05 subjects, Rs.1,000/- per subject for each extra subject, Rs.1,000/- per subject for Compartment/Improvement, and Rs.150/- per for subject for Practical Exams.
On the other hand, candidates from the countries other than India and Nepal are required to pay Rs.10,000/- for 05 subjects, Rs.2,000/- per subject for each extra subject, Rs.2,000/- per subject for Compartment/Improvement, and Rs.350/- per for subject for Practical Exams.
A candidate who fails to submit her/his application form before the last date (Oct 11, 2023) will be required to pay Rs.2,000/- in addition to the above fee.
According to the CBSE Notification published on its official website, candidates falling under the following categories are eligible to apply for the 2024 Class 10 and 12 board exams.
• Students who have been declared essential repeat in 2023-23 examination
• Candidates who have been placed in compartment in board’s main examination in 2023
• Candidates who have been placed in compartment in first chance in August 2023
• Candidates who have been declared fail in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.
• Passed out candidates of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.
• Passed out candidates of 2022 and 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject.
• Female candidates who are bonafide residents of Delhi.
• Physically handicapped candidates who are resident of Delhi and have attained the age for appearing in Class 10.
“This will be the last chance for female students of Delhi and candidates who are physically disabled to appear in the CBSE Class 10 private examination, 2024”, the CBSE said.
“The scheme will be discontinued following the examination”, it added.
For female students from Delhi need to submit bonafide certificate, meanwhile physically handicapped students will have to upload a medical certificate, the CBSE said.
Privates Candidates will be able to submit their application in online mode using the link given on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in. Before that they are advised to carefully read the notification available on the website.
The CBSE had earlier said the Class Xth and XIIth 2024 board exams will begin on February 15, 2024 and will continue for more than 55 days. The board has also published Sample Question Papers along with Answer Sheets. It has however not yet released the CBSE 10th and 12th Date sheets.
