CBSE Sample Paper 2024 for Classes 10, 12 released

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2024 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.
The CBSE a day ago released a total of 60 sample question papers for Class 10 and 77 sample papers for Class 12.
The sample question papers for remaining papers will be released soon.
The CBSE has also published the answer of all questions asked in the sample papers. The answers are available in the Marking Scheme (MS) along with Marks for each Answer.
1. Visit the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
2. Click on Sample Question Paper under Top Menus of the Home Page
3. Select the Class you are appearing for
4. Click SQP for the subject
Click on the link marked as “MS” – Marking Scheme, to download the Answer Sheet.
The CBE has not yet published Class 10 and Class 12 Date sheet 2024. It however had earlier said that the 2024 board exams of both the classes will continue for 55 days starting from February 15, 2024.
"CBSE will conduct board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for Classes X and XII from the 15th of February 2024 onwards", the CBSE said.
"These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April, 2024", the board said.
The board sources said CBSE 2024 exam date sheets and time table will be released soon. The CBSE releases the 2024 Class 10 datesheet and 2024 Class 12 datesheet on the same day.
The CBSE will also publish soon time table for practical exams that will be conducted in respective affiliated schools.
The CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
