New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10th and Class 12th board exams 2024 from February 15, 2024. The exams will continue till April 10, 2024.
In a notification released on its official website, the CBSE said Class Xth and XIIth board exams 2024 will continue for 55 days.
"CBSE will conduct board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes X and XII from the 15th of February 2024 onwards", the "CBSE said.
"These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April, 2024", the board said.
In its notification the board also asked organisations that hold different exams like the National Testing Agency (NTA) that will conduct NEET UG 2024, JEE Main 2024, NATA 2024 to keep these dates in mind before confirming the entrance test dates.
"All the organisations holding any examination are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above said schedule of the 2024 CBSE said.
The CBSE however has not yet published the detailed date sheet and time table of the 2024 board exams.
The board sources said CBSE 2024 exam date sheets and time table will be released soon. The CBSE releases the 2024 Class 10 datesheet and 2024 Class 12 datesheet on the same day.
The CBSE will also publish soon time table for practical exams that will be conducted in respective affiliated schools.
The CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
