Gauhati PGSU 2023 Elections: AASU sweeps; NSUI, ACP win 02 each

Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) swept the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University elections 2023 results of which were announced Friday September 29, 2023.
AASU won 8 of the 14 Post Graduate Students Union (PGSU) positions, including the president, according to the final election results declared today.
Incidentally, AASU Presidential candidate, Jintu Das, won the election securing the highest number of votes.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) tried hard to repeat its performance in DUSU 2023 Polls. It however could only 01 seat.
The Congress backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) ended with a better performance as compared to ABVP winning 02 seats.
The other contender which contested the PGSU elections 2023 was Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) which also won 02 seats.
But the victory of NSUI and ACP is important as their victorious candidates have won the key posts including the posts of Vice President and General Secretary.
According to the final results announced today, Arif Hussain Mir of ACP will be the new Vice President whereas Himanjit Deka of NSUI will assume the charge of New General Secretary.
ABVP candidate Niharika Devi won the election held for the post of Assistant General Secretary.
ACP's Suraj Phukan emerged as the Boys Common Room Secretary, and AASU's Winnie Deka was elected as the Girls Common Room Secretary.
The post of Sports Secretary was bagged by Rishab Narzary of NSUI, while AASU candidates Himakshi Rabha and Pallab Pratim Hazarika swept the Major Games and Minor Games positions, respectively.
Barsha Borgohain, contesting as AASU candidate, claimed victory as the Debate and Symposium Secretary, while Lakhyajit Saikia, also from AASU, secured the post of Cultural Secretary.
Furthermore, AASU's Debangana Chakraborty and Nabakanta Baruah were elected as Social Service and Literature Secretaries, respectively, while NSUI's Rishab Jyoti Kathar assumed the role of Music Secretary.
