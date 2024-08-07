Check Here: Karnataka CET 2024 Mock Allotment Results

KCET 2024 Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture and Farm Sciences, Final Seat Allotment results will be published on Aug 21, 2024

Wednesday August 7, 2024 2:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2024 First Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to published today i.e. August 07, 2024 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in First Mock Allotment Results of the Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecure, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others) students who had registered for admission in undergraduate courses for the year 2024-25.

The KEA said for the Mock Allotment released today, the Options entered till August 04 up to 04:00 PM has been considered.

"The Option Entry will be open till the last date and time", the KEA said.

Candidates participating Karnataka UGCET 2024 and UGNEET 2024 counselling should note that the KCET allotment published today will be trial and mock.

KCET Allotment 2024 Date and Time

As per the KEA UGCET 2024 Allotment Rouns 1 schedule, two mock allotment results will be published. First mock allotment will be released today whereas the result of the KCET second mock allotment will be published on Aug 14, 2024.

After the release of two mock allotments - First Mock allotment results today and the second allotment result on August 14, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish UGCET 2024 First Round Allotment result on August 21, 2024.

Steps to check KCET 2024 First Mock Allotment Result



Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in . On the link "07-08 CET 2024 First Mock Allotment Results". Enter CET Number. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started from July 23, 2024 through its official website kea.kar.nic.in Option Entry for Engineering, Pharmacy Architecure, Farm Sciences (Agriculture/Veterinary and others).

Candidates should note that college option entry and submission will continue after the mock allotments.

KCET Option Edit

Candidates should note that after the release of the UGCET and UGNEET First Mock result, they can change, edit, add, delete, modify ot re-order their options (if any) from August 09 to 11, 2024, the KEA said.

The KEA further said that second mock allotment result will be published on Aug 14. Based on tthe mock result, can change, edit, add, delete, modify ot re-order their options (if any) from August 14 to 18, 2024.

The first round seat allotment result will then be released on August 21, 2024, the KEA said.

Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority conducts counselling based on KCET 2024 and NEET UG 2024 scores for admission in Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, and Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D), B Sc Nursing and other courses.

Karnataka UGCET 2024

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2024 on April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 20, 2024. The UGCET 2024 Karnataka result was announced on June 01, 2024 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2024 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2024 counselling.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also refer to UGCET Information Bulletin a 52-page document in PDF, available on the website for detailed counselling procedure, post seat allotment activity, mode of payment and other details.

[The featured image used here is AI generated.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.