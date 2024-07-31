‘Farewell, Leader of The Nation’: Daughter-in-law’s tearful adieu to Ismail Haniyeh

In a heart touching video message, Ismail Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law Inas Haniyeh paid a tearful adieu and fitting tribute to the top Hamas leader who was assassinated in an air raid during a visit to Iran

Wednesday July 31, 2024 6:39 PM , Aneequa Sabahat Faizee, ummid.com

In a heart touching video message, Ismail Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law Inas Haniyeh paid a tearful adieu and fitting tribute to the top Hamas leader who was assassinated in an air raid during a visit to Iran.

Inas Haniyeh is the wife of Ismail Haniyeh’s son Hazem Haniyeh. Hazem Haniyeh was living in Gaza when he was killed in an Israeli bombing.

In the video message, Inas speaking in Arabic, called the slain Hamas Chief, a Mujahid, Shaheed, Martyr, a Noble Commander, and Leader of The Nation.

At the same, Inas Haniyeh also sought Allah, The Almighty’s mercy and from Him the strength in this testing time.

“With the hearts content with the will of Allah, I mourn the man whose good deeds resound throughout the heart and heaven.” “A man who needs no introduction.” “I mourn my uncle, my beloved, my father, my crown, my solace, Abu al-Abd Haniyeh who has joined the ranks of Mujahideen, the truthful, and the righteous.” “He has joined our children and the blessed blood, the martyrs … the heroic, the great, and the noble commander.” Inas Haniyeh, wife of the son of Haniyeh:



With hearts content with God's decree, I mourn my revered father... The affliction is deep, but we take solace knowing this life is temporary. God willing, we will meet again in a paradise as vast as the heavens and the earth. Farewell pic.twitter.com/yIyfFy9xA5 — Hamza Bayrak (@bayrakhamza_) July 31, 2024 “(But) we shall only say what pleases Allah.” “Indeed, the eye weeps and the heart grieves.. We are saddened by your loss, oh our revered father Abu al-Abd.” “إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ (Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return).” “ اللهمّ أجرنا في مصيبتنا وأخلف لنا خيراً منها (Oh Allah, Grant us patience and comfort in our grief and replace this loss with something better).” “This tragedy is great, but our comfort is that this world is fleeting and this life is temporary. Insha Allah, God willing, we will meet again in a paradise as vast as the heavens and the earth.“ “Farewell, oh the Leader of the nation”, she concluded.

Ismail Haniyeh: Early Life and Tragedies

Ismail Haniyeh was born in 1963 in a refugee camp. His family originally hailed from Ashkelon, now occupied by Israel, before the 1948 Palestinian Nakba or catastrophe. Haniyeh was married to Amal, and they had 13 children.

Like his parents, the Israeli Occupation Forces also killed Ismail Haniyeh’s three sons - Hazem, Amir and Mohammad along with a number of his grandchildren in an air attack on April 10, 2024.

Ismail Haniyeh’s sons and grandchildren were targeted as they were visiting relatives on the occasion of Eid al Fitr at Shati Refugee Camp where their father was born.

Earlier in October 2023, in an airstrike on his family home in Gaza City 14 family members, including his brother were killed. In the following months, Haniyeh lost a granddaughter and his eldest grandson.

In another Israeli airstrike on the al-Shati refugee camp on June 25, 2024, ten members of his family, including his 80-year-old sister, were killed.

Ismail Haniyeh: Political Journey

Ismail Haniyeh , a graduate in Arabic Literature and Hafiz e Quran, was hailed as a pragmatic leader who had a good and cordial relationship with different Palestinian factions.

He had led Hamas to victory in the 2006 elections. Following the election victory, he became the Prime Minister of the State of the Palestine – though for a brief period as Hamas’ victory was not acceptable for “democratic” West led by the Unites States.

Haniyeh was elected Chairman of Hamas's Political Bureau on May 6, 2017, replacing Khaled Mashal following which he relocated himself to Qatar from the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh played a key role in various negotiations with the far right Zionist regime in Israel for prisoners swap after the Al Aqsa Flood launched by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters on October 07, 2023.

Ismail Haniyeh was also instrumental in the signing of the Beijing Declaration between as many as 14 Palestinian groups.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Tuesday July 30, 2024. During his stay in Tehran, Haniyeh was residing at veterans’ residence in the Iranian capital’s outskirts when he and one of his body guards were killed in a guided rocket attack.

The incident occurred Wednesday July 31, 2024 at around 02:00 AM local time. In a statement confirming, Haniyeh’s death, Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination of its chief .

Israel has so far neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the brutal murder. It has however vowed to eliminate the Palestinian leadership on a number of occasions in the past.

