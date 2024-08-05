Helicopter deployed to safely rescue 15 stuck in Girna River Malegaon

Monday August 5, 2024 4:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

Malegaon: The District Administration early in the morning Monday August 05, 2024 deployed a helicopter to rescue 15 people – 12 from Malegaon and 03 from the neighboring Dhule, who were stuck and cut off from the City after water level in Girna River rose Sunday Aug 04, 2024.

The 15 stranded "hobby fishers" in the Girna River were on an empty rocky area for fishing when the water level rose after water was released from Chankapur Dam, and they got cut off from the city.

Besides local team led by Shakil Tairak and fire fighters, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Nashik and Dhule spent the whole night to safely evacuate the hobby fishers stranded in the Girna River.

Helicopter has been deployed by the district administration to rescue 15 people – 13 from #Malegaon and 03 from #Dhule, who were stuck and cut off from the City after water level in Girna River rose Sunday Aug 04, 2024. pic.twitter.com/V1sSlQkY9G — ummid.com (@ummid) August 5, 2024

When the SDRF Maharashtra and other rescuers failed, the district administration requested the Indian Army to deploy Army Helicopter from the Indian Airforce base in Ojhar near Nashik.

The Indian Army Jawans safely rescued the stranded the "seasonal fishermen" around 11:50 AM Monday.

Local Admin, MLAs reach-out

Earlier, Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail and Dhule MLA Farooq Shah were in touch with Malegaon ASP Aniket Bharti, Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Dhule Collector Dr Abhinav Goel for the safe rescue of the stranded local youth.

Upon the requests of the local MLAs, SDRF Maharashtra team arrived in Malegaon at around 12:00 mid-night Sunday. They used ropes and other available resources for the safe rescue of those stuck in the river.

Food delivered to hobby fishers

Meanwhile, Corporator Sajid Ansari and his team arranged food that was successfully handed over to the stranded people by the SDRF team.

After the unsuccessful efforts of the SDRF and other rescue teams, the help of the Indian Army based at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Ojhar near Nashik was taken.

The Army Jawans came on Chopper and safely rescued the local youth.

A huge mob of local residents had gathered in and around the Girna River to watch "first hand" the Indian Army rescue operation.

