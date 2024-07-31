UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar’s appointment as IAS Officer

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the temporary appointment of Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar and also barred her for lifetime from appearing in the Civil Services Exams

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the temporary appointment of Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar and also barred her for lifetime from appearing in the Civil Services Exams.

“The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found Puja Khedkar guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules.

“Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC”, the Commission said in a statement released today.

The UPSC in a show cause notice sent to Puja Khedkar on July 18, 2024 confirmed that she had faked her identity.

The Commission however asked Khedkar to respond to the notice. Khedkar however first sought time to appear before the Commission but did not turn up.

“A Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) on 18th July, 2024 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the Examination Rules by faking her identity.

“She was to submit her response to the SCN by 25th July, 2024. However, she requested for further time till 04th August, 2024 so that she could gather the necessary documents for her response”, the UPSC said.

The UPSC said Khedkar was granted time till 3:30 pm of 30th July, 2024 so as to enable her to submit the response to the SCN. She was also informed by the UPSC that the July 30 deadline is the last and final for her to file her response.

“Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time”, the UPSC said.

Puja Khedkar had "cracked" the Civil Services exams 2022 and was supposed to join as Assistant Collector Pune in June this year.

She however made the headlines after she started demanding separate cabin, accommodation, staff, car, royal seal and more for which she was not entitled to as a trainee and probationary officer.

After her demands were not met, she forcibly occupied the Additional Collector's office in Pune.

Puja Khedkar’s “out of the way style” irked her bosses forcing Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase to take the matter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, consequently she was transferred from Pune to Washim.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Puja Khedkar used fake medical illness certificates and also lied about her income to avail the benefits of the OBC quota.

