Hajj 2025 application starts next week: Haj Committee of India

Sunday August 4, 2024 11:53 AM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) is set to start receiving online application forms for Hajj 2025 or Haj 1446 AH from the next week of the ongoing month August.

Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui (IRS), CEO Hajj Committee of India (Additional Charge), in a statement said the committee plans to start the application process for Hajj 2025 early so as to complete the entire formalities in time.

“To avoid last minute hurdles, the Haj Committee of India has decided to start Hajj 2025 application process by the second week of August 2024”, he said.

The annual pilgrimage to Makkah last year was performed on June 15, 2024 . The Haj Committee of India had started application process last year from December 04 .

The draw or Qurrah of Haj pilgrims was held on January 18, 2024 . The first flight from India embarked for Saudi Arabia on May 05, 2024.

Giving more details about Hajj 2025 application, Aafaqui said the validity of passport for the pilgrims should be January 15, 2026.

“Interested applicants should get ready their passport having validity till at least January 15, 2026 and other related documents in preparation of Hajj 2025 application”, he said.

Hajj aspirants should note that the Haj Committee of India receives application and registration only in online mode through the website hajcommittee.gov.in. The Hajj amount is also collected in online mode.

The Haj Committee of India will release on its official website “hajcommittee.gov.in” detailed Hajj schedule, also called as Hajj 2025 action plan or Haj 2025 policy, before starting the Hajj application process for the next year’s Hajj.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.



