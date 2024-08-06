DTE Maharashtra DSD 2024 Option Form - Last Date Aug 08

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has published Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 of admission in Direct Second Year Diploma Admission 2024 on its website

DTE Maharashtra Direct Second Year Diploma 2024 CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday August 06, 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra published DSD 2024 Provisional Merit List on July 31, 2024, and DSD 2024 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Monday August 05, 2024.

According to the admission notification, DSD 24 CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission has started from today i.e. Tuesday August 06, 2024. The last date for DSD 2024 Option Entry is August 08, 2024.

Students are advised to carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.

CAP Round 1 DSD 2024 Post SSC Diploma - Steps for Option Form Submission

Click here to go to the Admission website: dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Log-in using ID and password. Click on the relevant link to open the CAP Round 1 option form. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.

Candidates should note that they need to submit option and college preferences from August 06 to 08, 2024.

Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on August 10, 2024 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I or Round 1 allotment result.

The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: June 12 to July 29, 2024 (Extended from July 03)

Document verification: Till July 29, 2024.

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 01 to 03, 2024

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 05, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 05, 2024

Online submission of option form: August 06 to 08, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: August 10, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 16, 2024

DTE Maharashtra DSD24 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

