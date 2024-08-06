DTE Maharashtra DSD 2024 Option Form - Last Date Aug 08

DTE Maharashtra Direct Second Year Diploma 2024 CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website dsd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday August 06, 2024 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra published DSD 2024 Provisional Merit List on July 31, 2024, and DSD 2024 Final Merit List, Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Monday August 05, 2024.
According to the admission notification, DSD 24 CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission has started from today i.e. Tuesday August 06, 2024. The last date for DSD 2024 Option Entry is August 08, 2024.
Students are advised to carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Candidates should note that they need to submit option and college preferences from August 06 to 08, 2024.
Following the submission of college options, DTE Maharashtra will publish on August 10, 2024 the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I or Round 1 allotment result.
The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit. They are hence requested to study seat matrix and vacancies carefully before proceeding for option submission.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
