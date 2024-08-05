Application for AMU Civil Service Coaching for 2024-25 Opens

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited applications for the free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and Women candidates who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam to be held in 2025

Monday August 5, 2024 11:06 PM , ummid.com News Network

AMU RCA Entrance Test 2025: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited applications for the free coaching with hostel facility from Minorities, SCs, STs and Women candidates who wish to appear in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary as well as Main exam to be held in 2025.

AMU RCA Free UPSC Coaching - Last Date to Apply

"The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is inviting applications for Free Coaching (with a hostel facility) to prepare for the Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination 2025", the university said. "Candidates from Minority, SC, ST, communities, and women candidates can apply for this program", it added. "The last date to submit the application form (online only) is August 14 2024", the university said.

AMU RCA Entrance Test 2025

The selection of the candidates for Free Coaching will be held through a Written Test and Essay on September 01, 2024 in a single session from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm.

The written test will be followed by personal interview. The personal interview date and schedule will be notified later on the AMU RCA website.

AMU RCA Entrance Exam Centres

The university will conduct the entrance examinations in nine cities: Aligarh, New Delhi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Murshidabad, Patna, Lucknow and Malappuram.

The result and final list of the selected candidates will be published on the AMU RCA website "oaps.amuonline.ac.in".

Steps to apply

Go to the official websing using the URL link: oaps.amuonline.ac.in Login using your Email and password. Your Dashboard will be available to you for filling the form.

Fill and submit the form

Please note you have to pay INR 700 as entrance exam fee. Fee should be paid online.

The intake capactiy of AMU RCA Free UPSC coaching is 100. Eligibility is graduation in any discipline in 2024 or before.

[AI genrated image used here for representation.]



Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.