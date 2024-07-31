Videos of Ismail Haniyeh leading prayers goes viral after assassination: Watch

Videos of Ismail Haniyeh leading prayers go viral after assassination: Watch

A number of videos showing Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh leading Salah – the Islamic Prayers, and reciting Holy Quran have gone viral after his assassination in Iran Wednesday July 31, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran in the Israeli raids early in the morning Wednesday, Hamas said in a message.

May Allah have mercy on Ismail Haniyeh’s soul. pic.twitter.com/udlUMxwbHv — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 31, 2024

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Tuesday July 30, 2024.

After his brutal assassination, social media users are sharing the videos and images of Ismail Haniyeh where he is seen leading the Salah – Islamic mandatory prayer, and reciting Holy Quran in his melodious voice.

Ismail Haniyeh reciting the most famous verses from the Qur’an about martyrdom. Born in a refugee camp after his family were ethnically cleansed from ‘Israel’, he devoted his entire life to the Palestinian liberation struggle. pic.twitter.com/oLnJjooqUA — Fahad Ansari (Stop the Gaza genocide) (@fahadansari) July 31, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh, Shaheed, a martyr, was Hafiz e Quran and had memorized entire Quran – all 30 chapters of the Holy Book. Holy Quran is believed to be “Kalam ul Allah” – the noble words of Allah, the Almighty.

In the viral videos, Haniyeh is heard reciting the verses of Holy Quran that highlight the importance of fighting in the path of Allah, and the virtues of Shaheed and rewards reserved for them.

In some videos and images, Ismail Haniyeh is also seen showing a victory sign. In one video, Ismail Haniyeh is also seen delivering Khutbah - Friday sermon.



Ismail Haniyeh assassinated

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards have been assassinated in what the Palestinian Resistance said "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran" early in the morning Wednesday July 31, 2024.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns to our great Palestinian people, to the Arab and Islamic nation, and to all the free people of the world," Hamas said in a statement.

Ismail Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian .

On Tuesday, Haniyeh had met the new Iranian President as well as Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, his son and grandchildren were also been assassinated by the Israeli Occupation Forces. They were killed in Israeli raids when they were on their way to meet relatives in Gaza on Eid al Fitr day.

‘Israeli Policy of assassinations’

Rami Khouri, a non-resident senior fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC, said one of Israel’s aims in Gaza is to “destroy Hamas as a movement”.

But this has proven very difficult, so instead “they are saying, ‘Well, we need to kill all the leaders’,” Khouri told Al Jazeera.

The assassination of Haniyeh in Iran “may be part of that process”, he said.

Khouri noted that assassinating leaders of groups like Hamas and Hezbollah has long been an Israeli strategy but said this has not proved successful, since past killings resulted in increased public support for these movements.

Israel has so far neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the assassination of the top Hamas leader.

Widespread condemnation

Ismail Haniyeh’s murder in Iran has sparked widespread anger.

Describing the killing as a cowardly act and a dangerous development, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, , the Wafa news agency reports.

Abbas also called on Palestinians “to unite, be patient and steadfast in the face of the Israeli occupation”, Wafa said.

Condemning the murder, Russia called killing of Hamas leader unacceptable political murder, RIA reported.

"The killing of Hamas Chief and Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, a Deputy Russian Foreign Minister told the RIA Novosti state news agency on Wednesday. “This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions,” Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Haniyeh’s killing “once again demonstrates that Israel’s Netanyahu government has no intention of achieving peace”, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“[The] region will face much larger conflicts if [the] international community does not take action to stop Israel,” the Ministry added.

"Deeply Concerned"

Comdemning the brutal assassination of Ismail Haniah, China expressed its deep concern.

"It resolutely opposes and condemns the assassination and is deeply concerned about more turbulence in the region", China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian called for "a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire should be reached in Gaza."

In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the assassination as a "heinous crime, a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law".

It warned that "this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace".

Condemning in the strongest terms what it called "Israel's assassination" of the Hamas leader, Jordan said that it will lead to "more tension and chaos in the region".

It was also condemned by Lebanon - whose Prime Minister Najib Mikati also warned of a serious escalation in the wider region at an urgent meeting of his cabinet this morning.



Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said:

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.” “Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthis, said:

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.”

Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in the midst of an Israeli war in Gaza that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023.

Israel and its leadership, including PM Netanyahu, are facing charges of genocide and war crimes over their brutal military offensive in the besieged strip.

