Wrestler Vinesh Phogat exits Paris Olympics, India in shock

Wednesday August 7, 2024 5:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Ace Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat had an unfortunate exit from the 2024 Paris Olympics Wednesday when she was just a match away from the Gold, leaving the whole Indian nation in shock and disbelief.

Vinesh Phogat, who was competing in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category, had reached finals. She was however disqualified hours before the match.

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified for being overweight.

"She was found overweight by 100 gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Gold Medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Till Tuesday morning, she was assured of at least a Silver Medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

IOC challenges disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

En route the Finals, Phogat had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the Semi Finals, replaced the disqualified Indian in the Final.

The Indian Olympics Association further said it has challenged Phogat’s disqualification.

"Unfortunate"

Vinesh Phogat's exit from the 2024 Olympics in this way has shocked the entire nation. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi termed Phogat's exit unfortunate but expressed hope that the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) will fight her case.

"It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. "We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country. "Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. "You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength", Rahul wrote on X.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called Phogat a "fighter", "hard working", "dedocated" and an "inspiration for millions of girls across India".

"In this difficult time, crores of countrymen are standing with you with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition.

"My sister, do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion. I have full faith that you will come back even stronger", she wrote on X.



