Direct Link: MAH Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2024 Merit List

Display of DSE Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 24 Admission will be on August 12, 2024

Thursday August 8, 2024 0:49 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday August 08, 2024 on its official website dse24.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that the DSE Merit List released today will be Provisional.

After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on August 10, 2024 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.

DSE 2024 Final Merit List Date

The CET Cell will release Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates, according to Maharashtra CET Cell Direct Second Year Engineering Counselling Schedule 2024.

Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 2024 admission will be published on August 12, 2024.

After publication of DSE Final Merit List on August 12, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering Merit List 2024

Click here to go to the official website: dse2024.mahacet.org.in. Click on "DSE BE/BTech Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2024 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year BE, B Tech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 15 to August 04, 2024

Date and schedule of document verification: July 16 to August 05, 2024

Display of DSE 2024 Provisional Merit List: August 08, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 09 to 10, 2024

Display of DSE24 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 12, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later

Option Form Submission date and schedule: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 24 CAP Round I: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 2024 CAP Round II: Will be announced later



