Direct Link: MAH Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2024 Merit List

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday August 08, 2024 on its official website dse24.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2024-25.
Candidates should note that the DSE Merit List released today will be Provisional.
After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on August 10, 2024 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.
The CET Cell will release Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates, according to Maharashtra CET Cell Direct Second Year Engineering Counselling Schedule 2024.
Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 2024 admission will be published on August 12, 2024.
After publication of DSE Final Merit List on August 12, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2024 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
