Kikuyo Nakamura, a 99-year-old atomic bomb survivor, has made a strong appeal to the far right Zionist regime in Israel to end Gaza war and let the Palestinian children live in peace

[Israeli bomb victim in Gaza (L) and Nagasaki bombing survivor Kikuyo Nakamura.]

Nagasaki (Japan): Kikuyo Nakamura, a 99-year-old atomic bomb survivor, has made a strong appeal to the far right Zionist regime in Israel to end Gaza war and let the Palestinian children live in peace.

The Nagasaki bombing survivor who said will be 100 next month made appeal to Israel while talking to Qatar based Al Jazeera on the 79th anniversary of American bombings of the two Japanese cities.

The Americans dropped first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on August 06, 1945 killing around 140,000 people.

Another atom bomb was detonated by the Americans on the Japanese city of Nagasaki two days later on August 09, 1945, killing over 74,000 people.

Kikuyo Nakamura, who was 21 then, and her immediate family members survived the American bombing, several of her relatives were not so lucky.

Since the Nagasaki bombing of 1945, Kikuyo Nakamura has devoted herself for the cause of peace.

“Ever since then, we have been calling for peace and abolition of atomic bombs”, she told AJ+.

For the last 80 years, Nakamura has not just pushed for elimination of nuclear weapons, but also for an end to wars around the world.

“I watch the Japanese news every day in the morning and at night. I am moved to tears when I see people and children fleeing Gaza Strip, where war is now raging. “Please stop the war. [Palestinian] children have done nothing at all. Please stop the war as soon as possible and let’s go back to peaceful days so Palestinian children can have proper access to food”, she said.

Gaza Genocide Cheerleaders skip Nagasaki Commemorations

The ambassadors of the United States and its allies - including Australia, Canada, France, Italy and the UK, Friday skipped the memorial event held on Friday August 09, 2024 for those killed by the Americans.

The ambassadors of the U.S. and its allies boycotted the Nagasaki memorial protesting Japan’s decision to keep Israel away.

Speaking the media, Nagasaki Mayor, Shiro Suzuki, the decision not to invite Israel was taken to avoid possible protests over Israel’s war on Gaza war.

“We made a comprehensive decision not for political reasons. We want to conduct a smooth ceremony in a peaceful and solemn environment”, Shiro Suzuki told reporters.

Gaza Genocide Cheerleaders however said by not inviting Israel for the Nagasaki memorial Friday, Japan “politicised” the event.

Envoys from these countries also wrote a joint letter expressing their shared concern about Israel’s exclusion, saying treating the country on the same level as Russia and Belarus — the only other countries not invited — would be misleading.

Hiroshima invited the Israeli ambassador to Japan to its memorial ceremony, which took place on Tuesday.

The Israeli war on Gaza, termed a “textbook case of genocide” has killed more than 39,500 since Oct 7, 2023, more than 80 of them are women and children.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is hearing a petition on Israeli violation of the Genocide Convention, has ruled that the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands is illegal, and it must shun control over the illegally occupied lands as early as possible.

