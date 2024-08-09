UPSC Civil Services Main 2024 Time Table released, Check Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in, the Time Table and detailes schedule of Civil Services Main 2024

Friday August 9, 2024 5:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

According to the UPSC CSE Main Time Table released today, the exam will start on September 20 and continue till September 29, 2024.

The UPSC Civil Services Maina 2024 exam will be held in two shifts or session - Forenoon Session (09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and Afternoon Session (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)

The first paper of Essay (Paper 1) will be held on Friday September 20, 2024 in the morning shift 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. There will be no exam in the afternoon session on the first day.

The 2nd and 3rd papers of General Studies I and II will be held on Saturday September 21, 2024. While General Studies I wil be held in the forenoon session 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, General Studies II will be held in the afternoon session 02:00 to 05:00 pm.

The 4th and 5th papers of General Studies III and General Studies IV will be held on Sunday September 22, 2024. While General Studies III wil be held in the forenoon session 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, General Studies IV will be held in the afternoon session 02:00 to 05:00 pm on September 22, 2024.

Paper A of Indian Languages and Paper B of English will be held on Saturday September 28, 2024 in the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively.

Paper VI (Optional Paper I) and Paper VII (Optional Paper II) will be held on Sunday September 29, 2024, according to the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 Time Table released today.

The UPSC Civil Services Main exam is held after the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam which was held on Sunday June 16, 2024. The result of the UPSC Prelims 2024 was declared on July 01, 2024. A total of 14,627 candidates were declared successful in the CSE Prelims.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- Preliminary, Main and Interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]

