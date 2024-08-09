Why exempt Tilak, Bindi? SC on Hijab ban by Mumbai college

Friday August 9, 2024 11:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Friday came down heavily on Mumbai college’s decision to ban Hijab, Burqa and other such outfits wore by Muslim girl and female students.

Partially staying the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College’s circular banning Hijab, Burqa, Niqab, Caps, Stoles and Badges, the Supreme Court asked if the religious symbols are an issue then why not ban Tilak and Bindi.

"Will you ban girls wearing a bindi or tilak?" the bench asked.

The SC bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and PV Sanjay Kumar asked this when Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing on behalf of the Chembur college, argued that the ban was in place to ensure that the students' religion was not disclosed.

To this, the SC bench remarked that religion is revealed by names as well and stressed that such rules must not be imposed.

Advocate Divan also argued that if the students were allowed to wear Hijabs and Burqas, other students would come wearing saffron shawls to make a political point and it did not want that to happen.

The court however was not convinced and said that educational institutions cannot force their choice on students.

"Girl students must have freedom of choice in what they are wearing and college cannot force them. It's unfortunate that you suddenly wake up to know that there are many religions in the country," the bench told the college administration.

But, while ordering interim stay on the college circular, the court said students cannot wear burqa inside classroom.

The court also issued a notice to the Chembur Trombay Education Society, which runs the college, and sought its response by November 18.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by 09 students of the Chembur college in Mumbai. The students approached the Apex Court after their petition challenging the college's ban on Hijab was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]

