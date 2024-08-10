DTE Maha 2024 Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Registration Begins

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2024-25: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2024-2025 started through DTE Maharashtra official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2024 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration started from Thursday August 08, 2024.
The last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, has been fixed as August 28, 2024.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
