DTE Maha 2024 Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Registration Begins

The admission process for First Year Post HSC Diploma Course in Pharmacy for the year 2024-2025 started on August 08, 2024

Saturday August 10, 2024 11:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2024-25: Online registration for the students seeking admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm) for the year 2024-2025 started through DTE Maharashtra official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2024 issued by DTE Maharashtra, online registration started from Thursday August 08, 2024.

The last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, has been fixed as August 28, 2024.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: August 08 to 28, 2024

Document verification: August 08 to 28, 2024

Display of PHD 24 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 30, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 31 to September 03, 2024

Display of PHD24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 05, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : September 05, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: Will be announced later.

Direct Link to Apply for DTE Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024

1. Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in .

2. Click on "New Registration".

3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

DTE Maharashtra PHD24 CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]



