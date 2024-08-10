MHT CET 2024 B Pharm, Pharm D Admission Begins - Apply Here

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admision 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website ph2024.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2024-25, and has also started receiving online registration and application form.

According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2024, admission process started on Aug 7. The last date of application is August 14, 2024.

MHT CET Pharmacy Admission 2024 - Registration Steps

Click here to go to official website: ph2024.mahacet.org . Click on Sign Up for New Registration. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2024 or not. Use MHT-CET 2024 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2024 IDs. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): August 07 to 14, 2024

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: August 08 to 16, 2024

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 19, 2024.

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 20 to 22, 2024.

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 24, 2024.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 24, 2024.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2024 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2024 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

