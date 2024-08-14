'Circle to Search with Google' now powers Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Electronics major Samsung Wednesday announced the availability of “Circle to Search with Google” in Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets

Wednesday August 14, 2024 9:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image credit: Samsung Electronics]

Seoul (South Korea): Electronics major Samsung Wednesday announced the availability of “Circle to Search with Google” in Galaxy A series phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets.

Samsung Electronics said the feature aimed at furthering the democratization of mobile AI to even more devices in the Galaxy ecosystem will currently be available in selected models, including the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6.

About Circle to Search

"Circle to Search" has quickly become a fan favorite since launching on the Galaxy S24 series, offering a transformative experience of discovery that goes beyond traditional search methods.

The feature has continuously evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness, including adding full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

“Following Circle to Search’s availability on the selected Galaxy A series, the innovative search experience will also come to Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, where large displays and Galaxy S Pen bring a new dimension to discovery”, Samsung said. "With Circle to Search on the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series we’re bringing the ability to ask more complex questions about what you see to even more of Samsung’s product lineup", it said.

Search anything with a simple gesture

Circle to Search is a new way to search anything using a simple gesture — without switching apps. When Circle to Search is enabled, users can simply circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video they want to search.

"This feature — the result of a deep collaboration with Google, embodies the company’s long-standing commitment to openness and collaboration", Samsung said.

With AI-powered results offering rich information and context, Circle to Search elevates the search experience to a new level of ease and excitement.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.