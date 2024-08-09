A Medal or no Medal, Vinesh Phogat remains a Champion

A medal or no medal, Vinesh Phogat remains a champion. This is both within the playfield as well as outside.

Friday August 9, 2024 0:45 AM , T Navin

Vinesh Phogat on 7th August, Wednesday got disqualified from contesting the final for a gold medal for a technical reason. Her weight exceeded 100 grams in the 50 kg category. Her usual strategies and efforts overnight to keep down weight did not work out. She drew out blood, cut her hair, and stopped taking water, exercising throughout the night. This development has disappointed, not just the sport loving people in the country but those who stood for justice of the women wrestlers. A billion hearts were broken.

She took on the authorities, the oppressive regime which protected a criminal WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh just for mere political interests. She faced the trolls of the IT cell and Bhakts, got abused by the godi media and was beaten by the police.

Yet nothing could stop her to continue her fight for seeking justice along with fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia and 30 other wrestlers.

Her sports credentials have already been proven with her performances in World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships. An Olympic medal would have been added to that list at the most.

She has received sports awards such as Arjuna award, Padma shri, Laures world sports award, Major Dhyan Chand khel ratna, BBC Indian sportsperson of the year 2022.

Her champion spirit is in the way she came back after a year of protests in 2023, back into the game. She did not just qualify for the Olympics but performed in a way to also beat former Olympic champion Yui Susaki and stormed to the final.

Regarding her participation in Olympics Vinesh had stated:

“I am fighting for the future generation of wrestlers. Not for myself, my career is done, and this is my last Olympics. I want to fight for the young women wrestlers who will come and fight for them so that they can wrestle safely. That is why I was seen in Jantar Mantar, and that is why I am here.”

Vinesh Phogat would remain an idol to look forward to for coming generations. This is not just in the sport where she definitely fought but also a fight she conducted against an oppressive regime and insensitive system which did not heed her calls for justice. Among those who fought the current oppressive regime, she would be one of those from the world of sports.

Waves of solidarity are coming out in support of Vinesh Phogat. Letter of Feminist Solidarity stated:

“You have not lost. You are our Hero.”

Vrinda Grover stated:

“For the women and people of India, you are our gold standard.”

Satish Acharya, the cartoonist stated:

“No Metal could do justice to your Mettle, Girl.”

Lalita Ramdas stated:

“Vinesh……your name will be inscribed in letters of gold in the hearts and minds of millions – far more enduring than just that medal. You are an icon, an inspiration and a fighter for what is right and just.”

Vinesh Phogat represents the unyielding spirit of a true champion. Her story is that of resilience and coming out when faced with insurmountable odds. She will be an inspiration to countless young athletes, especially women, to believe in their strength and to stand up for what is right, no matter the consequences. Her fight for justice, combined with her sporting prowess, would set a powerful example for future generations.

In the current political context, where standing up against power comes with risks, her fight against the oppressive regime and her unwavering stand for the rights and safety of women wrestlers highlight the importance of speaking out against injustice, even when faced with personal odds.

In an era where dissent is often suppressed, and those who challenge the status quo are targeted, Vinesh’s bravery remains a beacon of hope for the justice seeking.

Her legacy will not only be remembered in the annals of sports history but also in the broader narrative of the fight for justice.

Her story underscores the importance of standing up for what is right, regardless of the challenges, and will continue to inspire a new generation to pursue justice with unwavering determination.

While sports made her a champion sports woman, her fight for justice made her a champion human being.

[The writer, T Navin, is an independent writer.]

