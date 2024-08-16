Jammu Kashmir, Haryana 2024 Poll Dates Out: Key Statistics

Friday August 16, 2024 8:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Friday announced the Assembly Election Schedule of Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana and the key statistics of the two states.

Addressing a press conference today, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said 2024 Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases whereas the same in Haryana will held in a single phase.

“The counting of votes and announcements of election result in both the state will be on October 04, 2024”, the ECI said.

Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Election Schedule

The state elections in Jammu and Kashmir for 90 assembly seats will be held in three phases.

A total of 24 seats will go to polls in Phase 1 on September 18, 2024.

A total of 26 seats will go to polls in Phase 2 on September 25, 2024.

A total of 40 seats will go to polls in Phase 3 on October 01, 2024.

Total No. of electors as per electoral rolls: 88,66,704

No. of Polling Stations in 2024: 11,838

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be made on October 04, 2024.

The 2024 state election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held for the first time after abrogation of article 370 and the state was converted into a Union Territory.

The assembly election in Jammu Kashmir is also the first election after the delimitation of the state constituencies.

Along with delimitation exercise, the centre also gave more power to LG leading to the accusation that the assembly formed after the 2024 election will be powerless .

Haryana 2024 Assembly Election Schedule

The state elections in Haryana for all of the 90 assembly seats will be held in single phase.

All of the 90 seats of Haryana will go to polls on October 01, 2024

Date of notification and nomination: September 05, 2024.

Last date of nomination: September 12, 2024

Total No. of electors as per electoral rolls: 2,03,00,255

No. of Polling Stations in 2024: 20,629

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be made on October 04, 2024.

Haryana Assembly Now

The BJP led NDA is currently ruling in Haryana with the BJP having 41 members, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) 1 and IND 1.

The Congress led INDIA alliance is in opposition with the Cong having 29 members and IND 03.

Others have a total of 13 seats, including 10 seats of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

It was expected that the Election Commission of India will also announce today the 2024 Assembly election date and schedule of Maharashtra. The EC however did not do so. The commission also did not give any reason.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly is ending on November 26, 2024. The 2019 state election in Maharashtra was held along with Haryana.

