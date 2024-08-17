Rajasthan MBBS, BDS Counselling 2024 Begins, Apply before Aug 21

Online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling has started from today. Last date of application and payment of fees is August 21, 2024

Saturday August 17, 2024 9:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2024: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2024 Jaipur, Rajasthan has started Online Registration for NEET UG 2024 - Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling through its official website rajugneet2024.org.

Candidates should note that the Rajasthan Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) counselling started from Friday August 16, 2024.

Candidates should also note that last date and time of application is August 21, 2024 till 11:55 PM server time whereas last date and time of payment of fees is August 21, 2024 till 04:00 PM server time.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 Counselling - Registration Steps

Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugneet2024.org . Click on "Application Part 1" on left side menu bar of the home page. Click on "Application Part 2" after filling Part 1. Follow the instructions and complete Online Application Form.

All candidates are required to deposit non-refundable application fee of INR 2500/- (INR 1500/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For MBBS Course

Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

For BDS Course

The Senior Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 after a period of 12 years study, the last 2 years of study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English as compulsory subject.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration for Round 1 : From August 16 to 21, 2024

Last date for payment of fees through the website : August 21, 2024 till 04:00 PM server time

Document / Eligibility Verification (off-line) of ALL registered candidates (including PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidates) at one of the Centers selected by the candidate during registration: August 17 to 22, 2024

Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/Para Military, NRI): August 22, 2024

On-line Choice filling (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): August 24 to 27, 2024

Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): August 29, 2024

Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: August 30 to September 05, 2024

The candidates are advised to visit these websites regularly for all relevant information.

